IBM announces unknown number of job cuts

IBM announced yesterday that it will be cutting an indeterminate number of jobs, in the face of an economic slowdown that is causing many businesses to cut back on planned IT investments. This major workforce reduction will be done under the new Chief Executive Officer of the company, Arvind Krishna.

The company stated last Thirsday:

IBM’s work in a highly competitive marketplace requires flexibility to constantly remix high-value skills, and our workforce decisions are made in the long-term interests of our business.

The US-based company has not disclosed the scale of the job cuts but employees but reductions are expected in IBM’s business across at least five states.