LSEG acquires market data solutions provider MayStreet

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) today announced its acquisition of MayStreet, a market data solutions provider.

MayStreet provides global low latency technology and market data to more than 65 industry participants, such as banks, asset managers and hedge funds. The 2012-founded firm has an existing partnership with LSEG to support its Real-Time Direct feed offering.

Since 2019, MayStreet has been a market data provider to the SEC’s Market Information Data Analytics System (MIDAS).

The acquisition of MayStreet will boost LSEG’s Enterprise Data Solutions business by expanding its capabilities across the latency spectrum through a global low latency network of more than 300 cross asset, exchange and trading venue feeds.