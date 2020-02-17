Fullerton Markets adds a new cryptocurrency channel to its offer

St. Vincent-based brokerage Fullerton Markets announced its new addition for alternative funds transfer via digital wallet. The company added a new cryptocurrency channel to its existing options of deposits and withdrawal methods.

The cryptocurrency channel works with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Binance Coin, Bitcoin SV, Dash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, NEO, OmiseGO and Tron. All clients can take advantage of cryptocurrency funding.

CEO of Fullerton Markets, Mario Singh, commented:

Our priority has always been to ensure the most seamless experience on our platform, and this includes letting clients choose funding methods that work best for them. Strengthening our cryptocurrency offerings will also make sure we ready ourselves for the continued increase in cryptocurrency transactions. Currently, Fullerton Markets’ clients can make deposits and withdrawals through credit card, e-wallet options like Neteller, Skrill and FasaPay and bank transfer. Access to digital currency funding through the new channel will improve the transaction process by allowing clients to use payment methods most convenient for them.

Mario Singh added:

With blockchain’s predicted compound annual growth rate of 69.4% from now till 2025, we can expect to see greater cryptocurrency adoption and more active cryptocurrency users in the next few years. Having the resources to support these developments will no doubt help us serve our existing and future clients better.

Just few weeks ago, Fullerton Markets also announced a white label partnership with NFX1 Group. The collaboration gives NFX1 Group’s clients access to Fullerton Market’s groundwork and backend support.