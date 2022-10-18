Devexperts adds spread betting to DXtrade trading platform

Adding spread bets is a great opportunity for the UK brokers as it can help diversify and expand their audience. It’s an equally beneficial instrument for established brokers looking to offer something new and for startups looking to target a certain client segment. As a broker using DXtrade, you can hedge spread bet client positions directly with the CFD market.

Jon Light, VP of Trading Solutions at Devexperts who is overseeing the FX/CFD product said:

According to the official announcement, shared with LeapRate, the new addition is based on the high demand the company saw in the past few months. Spread betting is free from capital gains tax and stamp duty for UK brokers. It allows traders to benefit from price movements of financial instruments such as stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, FX and cryptocurrencies.

Financial software development company Devexperts today announced it has strengthened its DXtrade trading platform with the addition of support of spread bets. Brokers licensing DXtrade can now offer spread betting, along with FX/CFD and Crypto, to their traders.

Full apps control for brokers

Furthermore, DXtrade offers brokers brand recognition and total control of their mobile applications. All frontends are branded with the customer’s logo and the mobile apps launched on app stores with a unique link for each broker.

DXtrade is connected with several of the most popular liquidity providers and hubs, including GCEX, PrimeXM, OneZero, and Centroid. DXtrade can be connected through the industry APIs with broker’s preferred LP. No extra tools like bridges are needed, and no extra costs for plugins.

Trader Retention Tools

The flexible layout of the platform features widgets which can be set up individually for different trader groups. This allows brokers to offer a number of layouts for their experience traders with charting, news feed, watchlists, etc and a fixed layout with only necessary widgets open for novice traders.

Additionally, the platform offers trading dashboard which summarises their performance with intraday performance, risk/reward ratios, win rates and winning/losing trade holding times.

Another useful tool is the embedded Trading Journal, which logs all trade orders and lets traders add notes or tags to help them stay on track with their trading strategy. It also provides traders with account statements, fast transactions, access online chat support and receive real-time updates about market events.

Earlier in May, Devexperts announced it has delivered a SaaS trading platform to Freestoxx, a commission-free service for trading US stocks.