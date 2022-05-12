WH SelfInvest taps Devexperts for launch of US stocks trading service Freestoxx

Financial software development company Devexperts has announced it has delivered a SaaS trading platform to Freestoxx, a commission-free service for trading US stocks. Freestoxx’s owner regulated broker WH SelfInvest has served traders in the EU and Switzerland since 1998.

Freestoxx offers traders a cross-platform service which is available on the web and as a mobile app. The platform is a white-labeled version of DXtrade, Devexperts’ flagship multi-asset trading platform.

Customers on Freestoxx can access 91 technical analysis indicators, advanced risk management tools, and insights on stock picks and analyses. A demo option is also available, which comes with a full service pack. Additionally, Freestoxx does not require inactivity fees.