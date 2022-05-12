WH SelfInvest taps Devexperts for launch of US stocks trading service Freestoxx

Financial software development company Devexperts has announced it has delivered a SaaS trading platform to Freestoxx, a commission-free service for trading US stocks. Freestoxx’s owner regulated broker WH SelfInvest has served traders in the EU and Switzerland since 1998.
Freestoxx offers traders a cross-platform service which is available on the web and as a mobile app. The platform is a white-labeled version of DXtrade, Devexperts’ flagship multi-asset trading platform.
Customers on Freestoxx can access 91 technical analysis indicators, advanced risk management tools, and insights on stock picks and analyses. A demo option is also available, which comes with a full service pack. Additionally, Freestoxx does not require inactivity fees.
Dominic Schorle, Project Manager at WH SelfInvest commented:
Buying US stocks commission-free, with best execution in place and superior user-friendly technology via web and app is a major development for retail investors in Europe.
Michael Sprachman, VP of Brokerage Trading Platform said:
We are proud to have partnered with WH SelfInvest to bring next generation trading tools to one of the preeminent neobrokers in the DACH region. As a leader in this space, Freestoxx is raising the bar for trading platforms in the EU while also giving investors unprecedented access to global markets.
Devexperts has equipped the platform with 13 advanced charting tools, multi-monitor support, Trading Journal (a widget that automatically logs all orders with an ability to leave comments or tags), and much more exciting features.
The Freestoxx service offers zero-commission trading model, as well as mini-commission—to suit each customer and make their investments even more efficient. Customers are always free to switch between the models. The service also guarantees that every order is executed at the best price available from multiple exchanges and venues.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.