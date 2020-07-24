CFI Dubai appoints industry veteran Demetrios Zamboglou as Group COO

Credit Financier Invest (CFI) announced its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou for the Dubai unit of the company.
Zamboglou joins the company bringing 15 years of experience in financial services to the Group. He spent past 5 years working in a variety of fintech companies in operations and C-level positions.
The new addition to the Group’s executive team is intended to strengthen it during the growth and expansion of the company. CFI recently promoted Nidal Abdel Hadi as the new Chief Executive Officer of CFI Dubai.
Zamboglou has strong educational background with Masters in Engineering, a Masters in Finance and a PhD in Behavioural Finance. He has also worked for some of the industry’s most high-profile trading vendors such as Alpari UK and Libertex Group (formerly Forex Club).
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury said:
Our success is the result of the human element that is found within the CFI Financial Group. As we prioritise maintaining and nurturing talents internally, we strategically seek to expand our team by finding new individuals who could bring fresh perspectives and ideas, fit perfectly and harmoniously within our culture and help us move closer and faster towards our goals and in line with our vision of providing the ultimate trading experience. We believe that his role will prove highly beneficial to the Group while his knowledge and experience will positively contribute towards the growth, scaling and expansion of the business further and across new borders.
CFI Financial’s new Group COO Zamboglou commented:
I am honoured to join CFI Financial at such a pivotal time in the company’s development. The financial landscape is changing before our very eyes with fintech solutions such as automation, artificial intelligence and distributed ledgers simplifying incredibly complex processes to become unexcitingly routine.
Zamboglou continued:
The advance of next generation technology such as blockchain and AI presents a range of opportunities for established firms such as CFI. Offering top-tier trading services remains a fiercely competitive industry, so to ensure CFI Financial stays ahead of the pack, I intend to harness the next generation of digital tools, to deliver multifaceted improvements across all areas of the company’s operations.