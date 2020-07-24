CFI Dubai appoints industry veteran Demetrios Zamboglou as Group COO

Credit Financier Invest (CFI) announced its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou for the Dubai unit of the company.

Zamboglou joins the company bringing 15 years of experience in financial services to the Group. He spent past 5 years working in a variety of fintech companies in operations and C-level positions.

The new addition to the Group’s executive team is intended to strengthen it during the growth and expansion of the company. CFI recently promoted Nidal Abdel Hadi as the new Chief Executive Officer of CFI Dubai.

Zamboglou has strong educational background with Masters in Engineering, a Masters in Finance and a PhD in Behavioural Finance. He has also worked for some of the industry’s most high-profile trading vendors such as Alpari UK and Libertex Group (formerly Forex Club).