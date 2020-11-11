BDSwiss adds 1000+ CFDs on ETFs and DMA stocks to its product offering

Available only on BDSwiss’ recently launched InvestPLUS account, the extensive new ETF and DMA stocks product range provides financial professionals with access to low-cost investment products at competitive conditions. BDSwiss’ InvestPLUS account is currently available only under certain jurisdictions, while investors can trade more than a thousand new CFDs on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Financial services Group BDSwiss has announced the expansion of its product offering with the launch of over a thousand new CFDs including 80 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and over 900 leading stocks with direct market access (DMA).

Unlike CFDs on Stocks, which are not directly hedged in the underlying physical market, CFDs on DMA Stocks allow market participants to trade directly on the live prices of hundreds of brands such as Amazon, Apple and Microsoft. Featuring low market commissions, BDSwiss’ new DMA stock range also enables traders to benefit from dividends paid on their long-term positions.

ETFs are commonly used to hedge and diversify and are great for traders looking to speculate on market sectors as a whole rather than in individual stocks. Looking at data from Statista.com, investor appetite for ETFs has expanded considerably in the last two decades, with the current global value of ETF assets listed on all stock exchanges at around $6.2 trillion compared to only $204 billion in 2013. Addressing this growing demand, BDSwiss’ latest ETF rollout on its InvestPLUS account gives investors the opportunity to gain enhanced exposure to a diverse spectrum of markets and manage a diversified portfolio on a single platform.

BDSwiss’ client-centric approach shows in the company’s investment in new technologies and products, tailored to the needs of the company and its clients. The financial services company is committed to continue optimising its trading and investing environment with more competitive product launches, unique investment opportunities and premium trading services.

