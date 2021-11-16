Rhys Jenkins joins Acuity Trading as Marketing Manager

Acuity Trading has announced the appointment of Rhys Jenkins Marketing Manager. In his new position, he will be based in Poole, UK offices.

Jenkins brings more than seven years of experience in digital and direct marketing in different sectors including automotive industry, events, recruitment & B2B technology.

In his new role as Marketing Manager at Acuity, Jenkins will be responsible for driving multiple marketing campaigns and activities such as events, online webinars and social media/ digital content, ensuring the company’s clients have multiple modes of accessing important information.