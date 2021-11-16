Rhys Jenkins joins Acuity Trading as Marketing Manager

Acuity Trading has announced the appointment of Rhys Jenkins Marketing Manager. In his new position, he will be based in Poole, UK offices.
Jenkins brings more than seven years of experience in digital and direct marketing in different sectors including automotive industry, events, recruitment & B2B technology.
In his new role as Marketing Manager at Acuity, Jenkins will be responsible for driving multiple marketing campaigns and activities such as events, online webinars and social media/ digital content, ensuring the company’s clients have multiple modes of accessing important information.
Rhys Jenkins commented:
I am delighted to join the Acuity team at such a pivotal moment in the businesses’ growth. The fintech market is extremely dynamic and I am looking forward to developing marketing campaigns across the financial market verticals both in Europe and beyond.
During the past year, Acuity Trading has undergone a period of fast growth and development. Most recently, the company opened a new R&D business hub, Acuity Analytics in Barcelona and acquired the fintech technical analysis company Signal Centre. Jenkins’s appointment follows the hires of Arissa Ames, Vladislav Novopoltsev and Gustavo Avalos in the Acuity Trading team in the last 12 months.
Andrew Lane, CEO, said:
We’re expanding our operations and product offerings at a rapid pace. In order to sustain our growth and to thrive even further we will continue to invest in our company’s structure and in the professional development of our existing team. Recruiting top talent plays a huge role in our strategy for future success and we are delighted to welcome Rhys to our team.
Jenkins’ experience of working with large brands will be essential in guiding the development of Acuity’s operations and product offerings, the company noted.