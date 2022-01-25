Acuity Trading hires Jack Lawrence as business development lead

Since its creation almost a decade ago, Acuity Trading its business offering focused on the retail trading sector. In recent years, the company has shifted towards advancing its alternative data services to meet the exacting needs of systematic funds.

With technological advances in place and a data set proven in the fintech field, Acuity is now in a position to use its products to the benefit of quantitative traders and institutional markets.

Jack Lawrence was added to the team as part of Acuity’s 2022 plan for growth. His new role will have him facilitate and streamline the trial process and act as a conduit between Acuity Trading and the Acuity Analytics data science team to advance Acuity’s research and product development.

Nikki Carpenter, co-founder of Acuity Trading, commented: