Acuity Trading hires Jack Lawrence as business development lead

Since its creation almost a decade ago, Acuity Trading its business offering focused on the retail trading sector. In recent years, the company has shifted towards advancing its alternative data services to meet the exacting needs of systematic funds.
With technological advances in place and a data set proven in the fintech field, Acuity is now in a position to use its products to the benefit of quantitative traders and institutional markets.
Jack Lawrence was added to the team as part of Acuity’s 2022 plan for growth. His new role will have him facilitate and streamline the trial process and act as a conduit between Acuity Trading and the Acuity Analytics data science team to advance Acuity’s research and product development.
Nikki Carpenter, co-founder of Acuity Trading, commented:
News and other text-based information once converted into numerical format, offers a rich and valuable resource for the professional investment community. By striving to continually evolve our technology while developing new and unique data sets we aim to add even greater value to traders.
Lawrence will be based in Acuity’s London office. In his new position, he will focus on delivering Acuity Trading’s alternative data solutions into the heart of Hedge Funds, investment banks, portfolio managers and professional trading outfits to drive their alpha trading strategies.
Nikki Carpenter added:
Nikki Carpenter Source: LinkedIn
To assist clients in this area we have hired Jack to help manage the client trial process, support clients to derive optimal value from our data sets and act as a link-man between our systematic trading clients and our research and development teams.
Lawrence brings vast expertise and experience in working with international IP Performance Data teams. He has comprehensive understanding of the power of news and analysis which he will utilise to empower clients to access and harness the full potential of Acuity’s suite of alternative data and research.
Jack Lawrence said:
Jack Lawrence Source: LinkedIn
Working with data in a B2B environment has been a staple of my professional life. To take on this opportunity with Acuity allows me to use my existing news and business information experience and expand upon my knowledge with a company that is at the cutting edge of data and technology.
