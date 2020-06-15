Weekly data preview: more losses for shares; covid’s second wave feared

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Most indices have started the week lower as China reported a new outbreak of covid-19 in Beijing. Cases in Japan and the USA have also increased over the weekend. All major European indices were down at least 2% at this morning’s open, and crude oil also posted losses in early trading.

The Fed was the major central bank to meet last week, announcing that it’ll continue to buy Treasuries and other securities at around the same pace over the next few months. Dr Powell stressed that the Fed is ready to use all its tools to support the American economy. GDP in the USA is projected to fall by as much as 6.5% this year.

This week sees a large number of central banks meeting. The BoJ and the National Bank of Poland are tomorrow, then on Thursday there’s the SNB, Norges Bank and BoE. The CBRF caps off the week on Friday afternoon and is the only one expected to make a change, with a cut of Russia’s key rate to 5% viewed as likely.

The key regular data this week is tomorrow’s claimant count change. Traders will also be monitoring British, German and Canadian inflation on Wednesday plus the Japanese figure late on Thursday night GMT.

Brent, four-hour

Both of the main benchmarks for crude oil have retraced somewhat since last week. This seems to be a function of both technical conditions of overbought and recent fundamental events as shares have also pulled back and fear in markets has increased. So far, there isn’t much indication of a deeper retracement this week. Chinese annual industrial production in the early morning was very slightly disappointing but still 4.4% growth at this stage is a decent figure as far as the outlook for oil is concerned.

Moving averages continue to print a buy signal here and buying volume remains quite high compared with last month’s averages, so a retest of the latest high seems to be favourable sooner or later based purely on TA. This week’s regular data could give traders more information, but stock markets and China’s latest outbreak of covid will probably remain front and centre until Wednesday afternoon.