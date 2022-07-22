Weekly data: Good earnings might boost Microsoft, McDonald’s might hold ahead of earnings

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Shares in Microsoft Corp (symbol ‘MSFT’) have made a small overall gain in July so far to around $260 as sentiment has remained lukewarm and participants look for a reasonably good result from earnings. MSFT is expected to report its earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday 26 July after hours with the consensus for EPS currently $2.29. The 11 estimates range from $2.25 to $2.38; two of these were revised down in the last four weeks.

Michael Stark, an analyst at Exness, said:

The market is really eager to see these tech earnings because they might provide some positivity when economic data are generally a bit worrying. Inflation is still going up and US GDP on the 28th is expected at less than 1%. Microsoft is one of the top tech companies of course and has a highly diversified business, so it might be one of the shares to bounce if EPS delivers.

The main technical reference continues to be the 261.8% weekly Fibonacci extension around $267. A move above this might suggest more gains towards the 100 SMA. For the moment, the downside doesn’t seem favourable given the strong support around $242, which was a low of around a year. Losses below the 61.8% weekly Fibonacci fan (the lowest yellow line on the chart) would probably need a very negative result from earnings.