ACY Securities introduces comprehensive reports for shares to clients

Australia-based CFD broker ACY Securities has announced the launch of new feature on its website that provides comprehensive trading reports to its existing clients.

The official announcement detailed that the new functionality provides critical data and financial analysis for shares. Shares are one of the types of instruments ACY Securities offers among 2,200 others.

In the reports clients can find fundamental ratings, income statement ratings, key score trends, balance sheet ratings, cash flow ratings, top peers, events and news, earnings and revenue, and technical analysis for each share. These insights provide traders help them make better-informed trading decisions.