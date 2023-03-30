ACY Securities introduces comprehensive reports for shares to clients

Steffy Bogdanova
March 30, 2023 10:03 am

Australia-based CFD broker ACY Securities has announced the launch of new feature on its website that provides comprehensive trading reports to its existing clients.

The official announcement detailed that the new functionality provides critical data and financial analysis for shares. Shares are one of the types of instruments ACY Securities offers among 2,200 others.

In the reports clients can find fundamental ratings, income statement ratings, key score trends, balance sheet ratings, cash flow ratings, top peers, events and news, earnings and revenue, and technical analysis for each share. These insights provide traders help them make better-informed trading decisions.

Jimmy Ye, CEO of ACY Securities, commented:

We are excited to offer this cutting-edge feature to all our existing clients. The comprehensive trading reports provides deep insights into the financial and operational performance of the companies our clients trade, empowering them to stay ahead of the curve.

ACY’s clients can access the comprehensive reports through the ACY Securities Client Portal. The announcement further detailed that the partial report is accessible to any users, however, to access the full report, traders are required to open an account with ACY Securities.

