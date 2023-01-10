Weekly data: Oil and Gold price action after positive news for the Dollar

This article was submitted by Antreas Themistokleous, market analyst at Exness.

This preview of weekly data looks at USOIL and XAUUSD where oil is trying to regain back the losses incurred after some major positive news on the Dollar and gold is making extraordinary gains for the last couple of weeks.

The first important event on the economic calendar for this week is the speech of FED chair J.Powell tomorrow at 2 PM GMT following the FOMC minutes of last Wednesday where it showed that the central bank continues to believe it will be “some time” before interest rates can come down, while also noting the economy had improved in the second half of the year.

Currently the possibility of the FED performing a single hike is currently at 75% showing a temporary slow down by the central bank but this could be only for the short run if economic indicators decline especially inflation.

The most important release for this week comes on Wednesday at 1:30 PM GMT and its the US inflation rate for December. The market consensus is at 6.5% against the previous release of 7.1%. If this scenario is confirmed then it would be the sixth month of continued decline for inflation and is also the lowest figure for 2022 and even lower than the 7% of December 2021.

The aggressive rate hike by the FED starts taking some serious effect in lowering inflation where on the other hand this could be negative news for the Dollar since it would reinforce the possibility of a more dovish stance by the FED in future meetings.

Oil, daily

Price of oil made a jump of around 3% on Monday after the Chinese government’s move to reopen its borders after a very strict zero-covid policy that was followed for the last months. After “reopening” the economy of the largest crude oil importer and hopes for a more dovish stance by the FED in the following meeting, the sentiment for oil demand was boosted by traders pushing the price up.