Weekly data: Oil and Gold price action after Chinese ease on Covid restrictions

This article was submitted by Antreas Themistokleous, market analyst at Exness.

This preview of weekly data looks at USOIL and XAUUSD which are both making minor corrections in the latest sessions. Gold broke below the latest bullish wedge formation while oil is trying to regain the losses of late last week.

This week the important publications include some releases related with the US housing market like the Building Permits set to be released on Tuesday December 20th with market expectations being a minor decrease in the figure and also on the same date there will be the release of Housing Starts which is also expected to drop.

The Canadian inflation rate is set to be released on Wednesday December 21st at 1:30 PM GMT where the market anticipates a slight decrease reaching 6.6% against a previous release of 6.9%. This could be somewhat bearish news for the loonie as decreased inflation might indicate a slow down in the pace of interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada in the near future.

On Thursday December 22 at 7AM GMT the British GDP will be released with the market expecting a decline reaching 2.4% against a previous record of 4.4%. This could create some short term losses on the quid. Even though this might have already been priced in, it could still create some volume on the British pound pairs if we see an actual release of a much different value.

On Friday December 23rd we have the release of the Japanese inflation rate where the market expects to rise reaching 3.9% against a previous release of 3.7%. This could support the Yen in the short run since it could influence a more hawkish approach for the Bank of Japan to hike its interest rates more aggressively.

Oil, daily

Price of oil has corrected last week as optimism over the Chinese economy outweighed concern over a global recession.

Last week the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and also the Federal Reserve in the US all released their monetary policies announcing interest rate hikes in efforts to slow down inflation and support their currencies respectively, while commenting on further interest rate increases until inflation is minimized. This news however would eradicate the prospect of further economic growth in the new year and in doing so curb demand for oil as a result.