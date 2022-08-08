Weekly data: Gold’s rally might be cut short, Oil’s headwinds continue

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Gold’s rally might be cut short

Gold against the US dollar (symbol ‘XAUUSD’) made a significant intraday loss on Friday 5 August after a stronger than expected job report from the USA and rising yields of decade Treasury bonds. The probability of a third successive triple hike by the Fed next month jumped to over 60% in the aftermath of the NFP.

‘That very strong job report for July seems to vindicate the Fed’s claim that the recession hasn’t necessarily arrived or at least won’t be a hard landing,’ said Michael Stark, an analyst at Exness: ‘All three of the main releases were better than expected, so that seems to encourage the Fed’s hawkishness, especially since further rising earnings could bring more upward pressure on inflation. The situation for gold seems pretty negative now as a result, but the latest inflation data from the USA on Wednesday 10 August are key.’

Gold tested the 50 SMA from Bands again though this time to the downside on 5 August with the slow stochastic in overbought. $1,700 seems to be too aggressive a target for sellers from here, and in general the relatively low volume and low ATR would also suggest short-term trading given the importance of 10 August’s US CPI. To the upside, the area slightly below $1,800 might establish itself as an important resistance.