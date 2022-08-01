Weekly data: Balance of trade and central banks ahead of the NFP

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Action in stock markets has been muted so far this week after various major indices completed their best month since 2020. The focus of traders this week is on the NFP, which might give more hints on the outlook for the USA’s economy in the coming months. This preview of weekly data looks at EURUSD and GBPAUD.

The Fed’s hike of 0.75% last week was widely expected, so didn’t have a very major effect on markets. There was some relief that the most hawkish scenarios for the end of the year, i.e. 4.25-4.5% and above, now seem increasingly unlikely. This week the main events in monetary policy are the meetings of the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday morning and the Bank of England on Thursday. The former is likely to call for a double hike, raising the cash rate to 1.85%, while the outcome of the BoE’s meeting remains uncertain between a one- and two-step hike.

The key regular releases this week are American jobs on Friday afternoon. Canadian employment data are expected at the same time, and traders are also looking ahead to balance of trade from various countries on Wednesday and Thursday. This is quite an active week of data, but for the dollar, gold and American indices there’s a low probability of very large movements ahead of the NFP.

Euro-dollar, daily

The euro has bounced cautiously from parity against the US dollar in recent weeks as the outlook for monetary policy in the eurozone has become more hawkish. Inflation has been higher than expected and is probably yet to peak for both the EU and the USA, but the difference has been bigger in the eurozone over the last few months. Participants also note last week’s negative advance GDP from the USA for Q2, indicating a technical recession, while in the eurozone the flash releases last week were positive overall.