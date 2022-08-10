Weekly data: focus on US CPI ahead of Friday’s British releases

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Stock markets started the week moderately well on the whole as participants digested Friday’s very strong job data from the USA. The key release this week likely to drive most markets is American inflation on Wednesday: this preview of weekly data looks at USDMXN and EURGBP ahead of the figures.

Last week both the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of England called for two-step hikes, taking their rates to 1.85% and 1.75% respectively. The aftermath of the latter was very negative for the pound, with Governor Andrew Bailey sounding alarms over recession, further rising inflation and the likelihood of significantly higher unemployment in the UK towards the end of the year.

The Bank of Thailand is expected to hike by 0.25% on Wednesday, then on Thursday the Banco de Mexico is likely to go for a triple hike. That would take the benchmark rate in Mexico to 8.5%. Traders will probably remain watchful of developing probabilities for the Fed’s meeting next month after Wednesday’s CPI.

Apart from American inflation on Wednesday, which is a critical release likely to drive markets to price in updated monetary policy later next month, this Friday is notable for a very wide range of British releases from 6.00 GMT, including GDP and balance of trade. Other key releases include inflation from China and various European countries on Wednesday and Friday plus Michigan consumer sentiment on Friday afternoon GMT.

Dollar-peso, daily

Dollar-peso hasn’t moved in an obvious direction so far this summer as the economies of both countries seem to be facing significant headwinds. Slightly higher than expected Mexican inflation in July – as released on Tuesday morning GMT – raised the chances of the BdeM ordering a triple hike. However, the technical recession in the USA and overall clear slowdown are likely to have a significant impact to the south as well given the trade relationship between the two countries.