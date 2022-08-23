Weekly data: focus on Jackson Hole and how high the Fed might go

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

This week so far has been generally quiet for most markets in summer mode, but the dollar has remained strong in recent days. Asian shares have declined since Monday after the People’s Bank of China unexpectedly cut its annual loan prime rate. This preview of weekly data looks at EURUSD and UKOIL ahead of this year’s symposium at Jackson Hole.

Last week featured no major action by central banks, but the Norges Bank announced a double hike while the TCMB cut by 1% to 13%. This week features no significant decisions but traders will be watching Jerome Powell’s comments closely. Dr Powell is expected to speak at the Fed’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming at 14.00 GMT on Friday. His remarks could be key for determining whether the Fed will stick to aggressive tightening to control inflation as expected and how high the funds rate might go early next year.

The main regular releases of data this week are second estimate GDP growth from the USA on Thursday followed by personal income and spending on Friday. Traders are also looking ahead to business climate and consumer confidence from Germany on the same days. Regular stock data is in focus for crude after comments from Saudi Arabia’s energy minister hinting at cuts in production.

Euro-dollar, daily

Euro-dollar moved below parity more clearly on 23 August as worries of a recession in the eurozone affected by the energy crisis continues while participants generally seem to expect the American economy to make a soft landing. The European Central Bank has been much slower than the Fed to hike rates although it did call for a double hike last month. Meanwhile the USA is much less exposed to rising prices of natural gas compared to the major economies of the eurozone.