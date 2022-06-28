Weekly data: European inflation ahead

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Stock markets generally started the week well as decent Chinese data and reopening in the country boosted sentiment around the world. This preview of weekly data looks at EURUSD and UKOIL ahead of inflation data from most major countries in the eurozone and various American releases while the G7’s summit continues.

Last week wasn’t especially active in monetary policy, with the Norges Bank calling for a two-step hike to 1.25% and the Banco de Mexico a three-step hike to 7.75%. In comments to the Senate, the Fed’s chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed commitment to tackling inflation with tighter policy. This week the only significant central bank for forex markets is the Riksbank on Thursday: the majority of expectations point to a half percent hike to 0.75%

Apart from inflation in the EU, the calendar this week also contains American income and spending, German jobs plus ISM manufacturing PMI and further industrial and manufacturing releases from China. Energy policy is obviously top of the agenda for the G7 in Germany this week, so for traders of oil in particular it’s likely to be helpful to watch the news closely.

Euro-dollar, daily

The euro has recovered weakly against the dollar in the second half of June so far. Fundamentals still clearly favour the dollar, with the eurozone seemingly more vulnerable to recession, preventing the ECB from speeding up its tightening significantly, while the Fed has indicated that more 0.75% hikes are likely. Durable goods on 27 June was stronger than expected at 0.7%. Jerome Powell last week was unusually frank in asserting that recession is preferred over entrenched high inflation. However, central banks’ policies for the moment seem to be priced in, so the euro might receive further respite this week unless inflation is notably lower than expected.