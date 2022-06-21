Weekly data: inflation still in view

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Riskier instruments such as shares and cryptocurrencies generally recovered slightly on Monday in a slow day of trading with the USA on holiday. Since the middle of last week and the Fed’s triple hike, nervousness in many markets has been quite high. This preview of weekly data looks at GBPNZD and USDCAD ahead of data on inflation around the world.

The Fed delivered last week with a hike of 0.75% of the funds rate, taking it to 1.5-1.75%, reiterating its firm commitment to tackling inflation. According to CME FedWatch Tool, the chance of another triple hike next month is more than 99%. The dollar didn’t make significant ongoing gains in the aftermath given that a triple hike had been widely priced in since the Monday of that week and, as noted below, the greenback remains close to a 20-year high.

The Bank of England also hiked its rate last week although by only a quarter of a percent; the pound briefly found support in the aftermath. Finally among relevant central banks, the Swiss National Bank started tightening last week with a two-step hike. This week is less active in monetary policy, but markets are expecting Norway and Mexico to hike their rates on Thursday.

Inflation is the focus of regular data this week, with the UK, Canada and Japan all due to report on the rate of prices’ increases. Markets also await New Zealand’s balance of trade late on Tuesday night GMT. This is quite an active week of data for some countries such as the UK, while in the USA it’s not especially busy, so cryptocurrencies and indices might move more on correlations and expectations for monetary policy in the next few days.

Pound-Kiwi dollar, daily

The pound has generally performed poorly so far this week as fears of recession in the UK increase and a national rail strike began on Tuesday. The Bank of England hiked its rate by 0.25% last week, but participants seem to view this as not enough: inflation in the UK remains at a 40-year high and is expected to move above 10% in the third quarter. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has been somewhat more hawkish than the BoE but the Kiwi dollar has also been weak against many currencies in the last few weeks. As a trade-sensitive currency, it typically does poorly when the outlook for major economies worsens as it has this quarter.