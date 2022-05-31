Weekly data: all eyes on the NFP

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Sentiment in markets has recovered so far this week as the phaseout of the lockdown in Shanghai approaches. The primary focus of markets this week is on Friday’s job data from the USA, particularly non-farm payrolls and the rate of unemployment. Today’s preview of weekly data looks at USDCAD and UKOIL.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced a two-step hike of its cash rate last week to 2% as was widely expected. However, it also noted that the continuing rise of inflation might mean that rates will have to go up faster than expected this year. The Kiwi dollar made some gains in the aftermath, but participants are somewhat concerned about the possibility of a hard landing if the RBNZ doesn’t strike the right balance. Meanwhile the Central Bank of the Russian Federation cut its key rate by a full 3% to 11%.

The main central bank meeting this week is the Bank of Canada on Wednesday afternoon GMT. Analysts expect another half percent hike to 1.5%, especially given that inflation in Canada accelerated faster than expected last month and reached a fresh 30-year high. Traders will monitor the subsequent comments closely for possible clues on further hikes in the second half of the year.

Apart from American jobs, this week’s important regular releases include Canadian GDP, inflation and unemployment rate in various major countries of the eurozone, Australian GDP and balance of trade plus German balance of trade. This is quite an active week of data even beyond the NFP, so one might expect movements to be larger than normal for many of the symbols affected.

US dollar-Canadian dollar, daily

The greenback has continued to decline against its northern counterpart this week as oil’s gains also continued and as the former seems to have overextended in the last few weeks. Canadian unemployment in April was 5.2%, the lowest figure ever recorded since comparable data began in 1976. The Bank of Canada seems to be very hawkish, prepared like most other major central banks to hike rates significantly against inflation. The Fed is also hawkish, but its policy over the next few months at least seems to be priced in.