Weekly data: inflation around the world

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Stock markets have generally retreated so far this week as participants remain worried about runaway inflation in many countries and weaker Chinese data. This preview of weekly data looks at GBPZAR and AUDCAD.

Last week the Banco de Mexico raised its benchmark rate to 7%, a two-step hike, as expected. Participants in markets also started to expect even more aggressive tightening from the Fed next month, with CME FedWatch Tool showing a 20% chance of a three-step hike. The most important central bank meeting this week is the South African Reserve Bank.

The key regular data coming up are inflation from Italy, the UK, South Africa, the eurozone, Canada and Japan. Last month’s American CPI declined slightly to 8.3%, a possible indication that inflation might have peaked in the USA, so traders will focus closely on equivalent releases elsewhere this week to analyse whether this might be the case in other major economies also, however unlikely that seems for the UK. Meanwhile Australian jobs are in focus on Thursday morning.

Pound-rand, daily

Despite large losses since the middle of April against the dollar and some other majors, the pound has generally held its strength against the rand so far this quarter. The Bank of England’s relative dovishness considering the circumstances with inflation have brought negativity to the pound, while expectations are also growing that the British economy will enter recession later this year.

South Africa’s economic outlook still appears worse, though, between flooding, ongoing blackouts and Covid’s resurgence in some areas. However, inflation in South Africa has advanced much more slowly than in the UK and various other major, advanced economies.