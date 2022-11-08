Weekly data: Action on the US Dollar and Oil ahead of US inflation rate report

This article was submitted by Antreas Themistokleous, market analyst at Exness.

The trends from last week have generally rebounded in a bullish momentum in the new week so far, with many cyclical instruments slowly moving to the upside just before this week’s economic news releases. This preview of weekly data looks at EURUSD and UKOIL ahead of the critical release on Thursday of the US interest rate report.

The main events in last week was the EU inflation rate and GDP growth which came out to be 10.7% and 2.1% respectively which resulted in losses for the Euro. Reports related to USD in the previous week was manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI which both were above 50 indicating that both manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors are growing. In addition on Wednesday November 2nd the FED announced a triple hike on interest rates reaching up to 4% , unemployment rates showed slight increase coming out to be 3.7% against the previous of 3.5% and also we had the NFP release on Friday November 4th showing an addition of 261 thousand jobs for October against the market expectations of 200 thousand. All these publications created volatility in the markets with the chart of EUR/USD declining to $0.97280 before bouncing back at $0.99570 on the close of November 4th.

This week we have activities coming up that can affect the markets like the US midterm elections on the 8th of November, the US inflation rate set to be published on Thursday November 10th at 13:30 GMT and the UK GDP release on Friday November 11th at 07:00 GMT. Most USD related pairs are expected to be quite volatile especially around the time of the inflation rate publication..

EURUSD, daily chart

Following last week’s publications that were somewhat positive for the Dollar (lower GDP, increased inflation rates for the Euro, increased US PMI and triple hike from the FED) in the early days of previous week ending with an increased unemployment rate in the States the price reacted accordingly. After breaking above the trendline which is valid since early February 2022 and finding resistance just above the 78.6% of the Fibonacci retracement level , it rebounded to retest the trendline and resumed the bullish momentum reaching back at the $0.99800 price area.