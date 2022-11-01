Weekly data: Gold and fiber ahead of busy week

This article was submitted by Antreas Themistokleous, market analyst at Exness.

The US Dollar started to depreciate against other major currencies in the last week especially against the Euro and the British pound. While the greenback is slightly depreciating the gold chart is also declining without any signs of reversal. This preview of weekly data looks at fiber (EURUSD) and gold (XAUUSD) ahead of a pretty packed economic news week with the key release on Friday, Non-farm payrolls.

The major change in monetary policy last week was the European Central bank’s triple hike of its bank rate to 2%. This is the first back-to-back hike in the EU for more than a decade, in an effort by the central bank to tackle rising inflation..

Overall, the focus among central banks remains on the Fed, with the sentiment on tightening having a strong effect on many markets. The Fed’s meeting this week is expected to create volatility in the markets with a triple hike being expected.

Manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI is also expected to affect the USD pairs as well as unemployment rates and job openings figure. Quite a busy week for the buck with Friday being the ultimate day for this week on news release with the NFP being expected by the market to be around 200K.

GOLD, daily

Gold is continuing its bearish momentum retesting the major trendline for another month currently trading around $1640 price area. The “yellow metal” found resistance on the 23.6% of the Fibonacci retracement level before resuming its declining momentum.

With no signs of reversal or corrections the most plausible scenario would be a continuation of the current trend at least in the short term. This is always dependent on the economic news related to the US Dollar which there is a lot coming this week. We can easily notice areas of possible resistance on the chart which are the Fibonacci levels of 23.6% at around $1660 price area which is also the trendline and the 50 day moving average. If the price continues its downward momentum we can expect a first point of support being around the $1620 price area which consists of the lower band of the Bollinger bands and the 0% of the Fibonacci.