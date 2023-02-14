Interactive Brokers introduces crypto trading in Hong Kong

Automated global electronic broker Interactive Brokers today announced the launch of cryptocurrency trading in Hong Kong. The America-based firm revealed the launch of digital services follows growing interest shown by investor clients.

Interactive Brokers will allow professional investors using Interactive Brokers Hong Kong to trade two cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Eligible clients need to be residents of Hong Kong and have more than HKD 8 million in investable assets or institutions with assets greater than HKD 40 million.