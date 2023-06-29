Technical analysis: Sterling under pressure following gov. Bailey’s comments

Sterling was a notable laggard in the G10 space at the close of London today. The pound’s widespread weakness can be attributed to comments from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey at the ECB Forum on Central Banking, in Sintra.

Bailey signalled that UK interest rates would likely remain ‘higher for longer’ due to persistent inflationary pressures. You will recall that headline inflation remained unchanged at 8.7% in the twelve months to May, and YoY core inflation (excludes food and energy prices) jumped 7.1%, which according to Bailey, is a specific issue facing the UK economy. Bailey’s commentary weighed on the GBP, essentially ramping up the risks of a recession through excessive policy firming.

Money markets also price additional rate hikes with a terminal rate north of 6.0%. Importantly, markets forecast no rate cuts this year and for most of 2024 until September, where a 0.25% cut is anticipated.