Overbit survey reveals 53% of crypto traders only engage in spot trading and 47% also trade in futures

Seychelles-based Bitcoin derivatives trading platform, Overbit, announced the results of survey into crypto traders and factors influencing their trading decisions. The survey worked with a sample of over 2,500 crypto traders from 90 countries.

Overbit allows users trading crypto, forex and commodities with bitcoin without taking delivery of the assets. The company aimed at understanding the behavioural patterns of users and between 17 and 31 March 2020 conducted a two-week survey.

The survey looked into trader background, preferences, and behavioural patterns as the three main categories.

Background and preferences

Overbit found that most traders are in the age group between 35 and 44 and 73% have at least one year of experience in trading in crypto.

CEO and founder of Overbit Chieh Liu stated:

We found that higher education is not a prerequisite for success. Some 57% of novice traders have obtained their high school education only. This means that trading is still anyone’s game.

Overbit looked at several trader preferences like the key criteria for choosing an exchange, how many exchanges traders typically use, what devices they prefer to trade on, and the type of assets they trade. The results revealed that traders typically use an average of three exchanges with security, deposit/withdraw speed and server connection among the top criteria when choosing an exchange.