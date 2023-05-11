Daily Report: EUR/USD displaying bullish vibe post-US CPI

US Inflation Data

It was all about US inflation on Wednesday. In the twelve months to April, consumer prices elbowed beneath 5.0% to 4.9%, which was just a touch under the median consensus of 5.0%. This essentially informs the American public how much more expensive goods and services have got between April of this year and April of last.

The 4.9% reading also marks the tenth consecutive month that annual inflation has cooled and is the first time in two years since we’ve explored territory south of the 5.0% rate. Food prices came in flat between March and April, displaying no change; energy, nevertheless, increased by +0.6%, and shelter grew by +0.4%.

Core inflation—which strips out more volatile components such as food and energy costs—remains stubborn (sticky) at 5.5% in April, 0.1 percentage points down from March’s 5.6% reading and essentially in line with economists’ expectations. On a month-over-month basis, inflation increased 0.4%, up 0.3 percentage points from March’s 0.1% rate. Core month-over-month inflation for April, nevertheless, matched March at 0.4%.