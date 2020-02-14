ATFX released their vision for Q1 2020

ATFX released a quarterly market report for the new year where market specialists from different regions share insights, analysis and predictions on currency pairs, commodities, and equity markets for the year.

The report features Chief Market Analyst for ATFX UK Alexandro Zambrano talking about the impact of regional economic growth rates for the EURUSD. He also mentions the effects of federal policies and US bond yields on other major currency pairs.

Additional analysis on the factors that influence GBPUSD currency pair with respect to UK politics and the ongoing Brexit transition is also included in the Quarter.

Furthermore, the report focuses on important technical levels across the major currency pairs and their reaction around such levels.

Additionally, the report also covers the performance of the Japanese yen and fundamental factors driving its price, including how the Japan’s fiscal policies impact on the national currency.

The Aussie persistence is also analyzed, as well as, key economic indicators on its performance.

Martin Lam, ATFX’s Chief Analyst for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, based in Hong Kong, also discussed commodities, including gold and crude oil:

Gold prices tend to be dominated by the risk appetite of the market. In addition, the monetary policies and orientations of major countries such as the United States and the European Central Bank also affect the trend of gold price.

