First Sentier Investors integrate with Flowlinx via FlexTrade’s FlexTRADER EMS

FlexTrade Systems, multi-asset execution and order management systems provider, and First Sentier Investors, a global asset management group, today revealed that the Flowlinx liquidity is available via FlexTRADER EMS.

Todd Prado, Global Head of Dealing at First Sentier Investors, said:

Our partnership with FlexTrade is like an extension to our development team. This integration with Flowlinx allows our team to better source liquidity in the harder to reach markets. This helps us automate workflow and communication with counterparts from within the multi-asset FlexTRADER EMS.

With Flowlinx, block liquidity search in Emerging and Frontier market equities is simpler and easier. The integration of Flowlinx with FlexTrade will grant access to block liquidity data to clients like First Sentier Investors and make it easier to navigate the liquidity landscape across Emerging and Frontier geographies efficiently.