First Sentier Investors integrate with Flowlinx via FlexTrade’s FlexTRADER EMS

FlexTrade Systems, multi-asset execution and order management systems provider, and First Sentier Investors, a global asset management group, today revealed that the Flowlinx liquidity is available via FlexTRADER EMS.
Todd Prado, Global Head of Dealing at First Sentier Investors, said:
Our partnership with FlexTrade is like an extension to our development team. This integration with Flowlinx allows our team to better source liquidity in the harder to reach markets. This helps us automate workflow and communication with counterparts from within the multi-asset FlexTRADER EMS.
With Flowlinx, block liquidity search in Emerging and Frontier market equities is simpler and easier. The integration of Flowlinx with FlexTrade will grant access to block liquidity data to clients like First Sentier Investors and make it easier to navigate the liquidity landscape across Emerging and Frontier geographies efficiently.
Yan Gloukhovski, Founder of Flowlinx, commented:
We are proud to work with First Sentier Investors, a highly regarded specialists in emerging markets equities and are delighted to be part of the FlexTRADER EMS. It’s been a pleasure working with the FlexTrade team, who are so open to innovative third-party solutions benefiting their clients.
Our data connectivity network aggregates and streamlines pre-trade information from local brokerages across more than 30 Emerging and Frontier markets. All contributions are automated, eliminating manual input and bringing reliable, actionable information to the surface. Information is delivered via a unique relationship-based protocol leading to meaningful and actionable conversations.
James Hammond, Vice President Business Development – APAC at FlexTrade Systems added:
This project demonstrates the engineering-driven culture at FlexTrade and the collaborative relationship we have with our clients. We are delighted to support First Sentier Investors by integrating directly with Flowlinx. This workflow provides easy access for traders to participate and consume data via the FlexTRADER EMS. When technology is built with openness in mind it helps to remove the friction that often comes with third party integration.