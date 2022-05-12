Hossein Zaimi appointed as Head of Markets APAC at Barclays

Barclays today announced it has strengthened its Asia Pasific positions with the appointment of Hossein Zaimi as Head of Markets APAC.
In his new position at Barclays, Zaimi will be based in Hong Kong and will drive the firm’s APAC Markets business, as well as lead the teams in the region. He will report to Adeel Khan and Stephen Dainton, Co-Heads of Global Markets, and to Jaideep Khanna, Head of Barclays, Asia Pacific on regional level.
Industry veteran with nearly 30 years of extensive financial experience, Zaimi has taken on global and regional roles in companies like HSBC, Crédit Lyonnais and Salmon Smith Barney.
Before joining Barclays, he spent 17 years with HSBC in senior leadership position. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Equities and Global Co-Head of Securities Financing at the company, and was a member of the Global Markets Executive Committee. Zaimi has also led a wide range of functions, such as the management of all trading and structuring activities across all asset classes in APAC.
APAC is at the centre of our multi-year growth strategy for Global Markets and Hossein’s appointment attests to the significant investment we are making to expand our franchise in the region.
Adeel Khan added:
It is critical to our growth plan that we continue to build great teams and bring in strong leaders. Hossein is widely respected and equally recognised by peers and clients as one of the leading figures in the industry and we’re very excited to have him join Barclays to further grow our franchise in APAC.
Jaideep Khanna said:
The success of Barclays’ Asia Pacific franchise is driven by our ability to attract and hire the best talent to grow our business. Hossein brings solid cross-product experience in APAC and has had global product ownership for FX and Equities for a number of years. We are confident that his broad expertise, coupled with a deep knowledge of Asian markets, will move us closer to achieving our goals and ambitions for the region.
During the past year, Barclays has expanded its footprint in the Asia Pacific region with some key hires. Duncan Beattie and Duncan Connellan were recently appointed as Managing Directors of the firm’s Australian investment banking arm. Last year, the financial service provider hired Angela Liu as CEO of China business.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.