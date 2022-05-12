Hossein Zaimi appointed as Head of Markets APAC at Barclays

Barclays today announced it has strengthened its Asia Pasific positions with the appointment of Hossein Zaimi as Head of Markets APAC.

In his new position at Barclays, Zaimi will be based in Hong Kong and will drive the firm’s APAC Markets business, as well as lead the teams in the region. He will report to Adeel Khan and Stephen Dainton, Co-Heads of Global Markets, and to Jaideep Khanna, Head of Barclays, Asia Pacific on regional level.

Industry veteran with nearly 30 years of extensive financial experience, Zaimi has taken on global and regional roles in companies like HSBC, Crédit Lyonnais and Salmon Smith Barney.

Before joining Barclays, he spent 17 years with HSBC in senior leadership position. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Equities and Global Co-Head of Securities Financing at the company, and was a member of the Global Markets Executive Committee. Zaimi has also led a wide range of functions, such as the management of all trading and structuring activities across all asset classes in APAC.