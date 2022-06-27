Barclays names Arif Vohra Co-Head of Investment Banking Financial Institutions Group in EMEA

Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank has appointed Arif Vohra as Co-Head of Investment Banking Financial Institutions Group (FIG) in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In his new role, Vohra will co-lead the business alongside Enrique Pinel.

Together they will work closely with Joel Fleck and Tim Main, Global Co-Heads of FIG, and Gary Antenberg, Head of FIG Americas, to boost the client base and broaden the banking coverage.

Vohra joins the firm in September and will report directly to Tim Main.