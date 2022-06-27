Barclays names Arif Vohra Co-Head of Investment Banking Financial Institutions Group in EMEA

Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank has appointed Arif Vohra as Co-Head of Investment Banking Financial Institutions Group (FIG) in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In his new role, Vohra will co-lead the business alongside Enrique Pinel.
Together they will work closely with Joel Fleck and Tim Main, Global Co-Heads of FIG, and Gary Antenberg, Head of FIG Americas, to boost the client base and broaden the banking coverage.
Vohra joins the firm in September and will report directly to Tim Main.
Tim Main, Global Co-Head of FIG Investment Banking commented:
Arif is a highly respected FIG banker and a strong leader who understands the power of delivering the whole firm to clients. The strength and breadth of his expertise will bring considerable value to our clients across the region as we look to build on the momentum we have and further grow our FIG business.
Throughout his career, Vohra has worked on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and restructuring transactions for a wide range of financial institutions and corporates across EMEA, as well as globally.
Most recently, Vohra was co-leading FIG Investment Banking business of Bank of America in EMEA. He became part of Merrill Lynch Corporate Finance team in 2001 and in 2010 was appointed Co-Head of Corporate Finance in EMEA. Three years later, Vohra moved to the FIG team to lead their UK franchise.
Reid Marsh, Head of Investment Banking, Europe and the Middle East said:
FIG is an important focus in building the success of our Investment Banking franchise in Continental Europe. Arif joining our team is a demonstration of our continued investment to further strengthen our European banking capabilities.
