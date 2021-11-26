B2Broker adds new features to its B2Core system in new update

Technology and liquidity provider for the FX and crypto industry, B2Broker, has revealed a series of new updates for its client cabinet solution (CRM), B2Core.

The B2Core mobile app now has a new interface, allowing users to have the same same dashboard functionality as the desktop version. Its Help Desk has also been improved by granting access to users to a complete system via the app with customer management, verification confirmation and the ability to create a ticket in Helpdesk.

B2Broker also noted that a converter is anow available in the mobile app, providing interface for a crypto-crypto and fiat-crypto exchange. Additionally, the company has made available a verification module, in partnership with Sumsub.