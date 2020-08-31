Wirecard Card Solutions to sell assets to Railsbank and wind-down business in the UK

UK-based Wirecard Card Solutions Ltd announced its plans to wind-down its FCA-regulated business. A significant part of its plan includes selling its card technology and associated assets in the UK and transfering its client relationships and some employees to Banking-as-a-Service platform, Railsbank. The bank runs over 50 card programmes in the UK, EU, US and Singapore.

In a meeting held on 28 August, Wirecard Card Solutions’ programme managers discussed a proposal for an migration of Wirecard Card Solutions’ customers and terms of the asset sale to Railsbank, as well as job security for transferred employees.

The migration of the Wirecard customers is planned to take place between now and November. Wirecard Card Solutions cardholders will be able to continue to operate their cards and access their funds as usual before and after the migration.

Tom Jennings, Managing Director, Wirecard Card Solutions commented: