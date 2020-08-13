Former Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek on the run, added to Interpol’s most wanted list

Former Wirecard AG COO Jan Marsalek was added to Interpol’s most wanted list and German authorities issued a public appeal for leads to track down wanted fugitive this week. Marsalek is believed to be at the center of a multibillion-euro financial scandal at Wirecard that blue up seven weeks ago.

The published appeal for information on Marsalek states:

Jan Marsalek, ex-board member of Wirecard AG, is strongly suspected of having committed billions in commercial gang fraud, the particularly serious case of embezzlement and other property and economic offenses.

The German fintech made the headlines in June with the news that €1.9 billion ($2.2 billion) missing from its accounts. The former COO Marsalek has been in hiding ever since. He is currently one of the prime suspects.