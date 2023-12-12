FP Markets set to sponsor Cricket Brasil Youth Development Programme

On Monday, the award-winning, multi-asset, CFDs and forex broker FP Markets announced it had entered a sponsorship deal with the youth development programme, Cricket Brasil, partnering with the programme to support children and young adults through secondary and higher education while building a future career within the cricketing industry.

In a press release, ICC Americas (an international cricket administrative body spanning across the Americas) addressed the positive impact of this new sponsorship on community engagement, ethical business practice and social initiatives. ICC Americas noted how FP Markets’ donation and support of youth development will empower young children and adolescents through education and physical activity.

The sponsorship will begin with a focus on three main areas: education, infrastructure and community. FP Markets CEO, Craig Allison, stated:

FP Markets recognises that being an industry leader requires more than just being exceptional in the trading industry. It involves actively engaging with communities and contributing in ways that can make a real difference to people’s lives. By Supporting Cricket Brasil we know we are making a real difference to the lives of young Brazilians and leaving a long-lasting positive impact on the local community through the glorious game and values set by cricket.

FP Markets’ sponsorship will first fund education for the Black T-shirts’ project leaders through the Cricket Brasil University Scheme, enabling young Brazilians to access higher education. Then, the brokerage is set to fund an indoor, high-specification centre for the Cricket Brasil programme in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais. The final phase of the collaboration will see local development officers provided with the necessary training to support and grow cricket in communities.

President of Cricket Brasil, Matt Featherstone, also praised the support of FP Markets, commenting that the scheme will have a domino effect, reaching young Brazilians in a variety of communities and encouraging them to enjoy and believe in a sporting and leadership career. Featherstone stated:

Partnerships like this make all the difference. The expansion of Cricket Brasil as a direct result of this partnership will provide more opportunities for young Brazilians to play the great game as well as join our University Scheme which educates more Cricket Development officers who in turn increase local engagement and participation.

FP Markets boasts a string of awards for its user-friendly and customer-conscious brokerage. It offers aggregate pricing across many top-tier liquidity providers and ensures clients can access over 10,000 tradable instruments. Established in 2005, the brokerage prides itself on delivering tight spreads, 24/7 multilingual customer support, and a variety of account types to cater to all levels of trading.