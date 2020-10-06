StoneX completes acquisition of GIROXX GmbH in Germany

Financial services provider StoneX Group announced it has finalized the acquisition of Frankfurt based Giroxx and as of 1 October 2020 will operate under the name StoneX Financial GmbH.

StoneX’s London-based subsidiary INTL FCStone Ltd., now StoneX Financial Ltd agreed to acquire Frankfurt fintech Giroxx GmbH in the beginning of the year. The acquisition became legally effective in May and with the name change to StoneX Financial GmbH, Giroxx is now officially integrated into StoneX’s larger Global Payments Division.

Carsten Hils, Global Head of the Global Payments Division of StoneX, commented: