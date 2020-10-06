Menu

StoneX completes acquisition of GIROXX GmbH in Germany

Institutional October 6, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Financial services provider StoneX Group announced it has finalized the acquisition of Frankfurt based Giroxx and as of 1 October 2020 will operate under the name StoneX Financial GmbH.

StoneX’s London-based subsidiary INTL FCStone Ltd., now StoneX Financial Ltd agreed to acquire Frankfurt fintech Giroxx GmbH in the beginning of the year. The acquisition became legally effective in May and with the name change to StoneX Financial GmbH, Giroxx is now officially integrated into StoneX’s larger Global Payments Division.

Carsten Hils, Global Head of the Global Payments Division of StoneX, commented:

Carsten Hils, StoneX
Carsten Hils
Source: LinkedIn

Giroxx’s final transition to StoneX Financial GmbH marks the completion of the acquisition we signed earlier this year. We’re excited to incorporate their industry leading SME capabilities as part of StoneX’s Global Payments Division’s offerings in order to best meet the payments needs of this underserved market segment both in Germany and around the globe. Ultimately furthering StoneX’s overall goal of becoming an innovative and digitally focused financial services provider.

Acquisition
Share via

With the acquisition now finalized, StoneX’s Global Payments Division can extend its business to small-to-medium sized corporations in addition to serving a customer base of NGOs, financial institutions and corporates. These services allow SMEs to remain competitive by enabling efficient liquidity planning and ability to scale their business globally by processing international payments quickly and securely in a cost-effective manner.

Klaus Hoffmann and Jörg Sonnenschein, founders of Giroxx and current Managing Directors of StoneX Financial GmbH, said:

Klaus Hoffmann and Jörg Sonnenschein, Giroxx
Klaus Hoffmann and Jörg Sonnenschein

We are proud that Giroxx will be finally integrated into this well-known financial group as StoneX Financial GmbH. Under such a strong international brand we will be able to expand the range and products for our customers in Germany and throughout Europe. We are looking forward to increasing our customer portfolio and expanding together.

Related News

arrow
X
Gold-i partners with Aqua Digital Rising to offer indices based on human beings…InstitutionalYasin Sebastian Qureshi from Aqua, and former founder and CEO of Varengold Bank and NAGA said: Gold-i is a renowned industry innovator with a global …

StoneX completes acquisition of GIROXX GmbH in Germany

0
Send this to a friend