Qinox Tech teams up with OANDA to expand global currency rates data service

White label technology provider and consulting firm, Qinox Tech, has just announced that the company upgraded its global currency rates data service through a service agreement with OANDA, an FCA-regulated international broker and data provider.
According to the partnership agreement, Qinox Tech will provide currency solutions from OANDA.
White-label brokers and other service buyers using Qinox Tech’s services will benefit from this new data service directly from the company’s platforms.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Huseyin Gursoz, the Chairman of the Board, stressed the importance of working with an experienced institution for increasing the promotion of reliable currency exchange data in financial services.
Huseyin Gursoz, commented:
As Qinox Tech, we work with OANDA for a high-quality data feed which is one of the sources of their leading position. Our mission to provide reliable and fast data in the foreign exchange industry is based on our goal to increase the service quality for our clients. One of the most important reasons why we have already reached brokers and financial institutions from 26 different countries is our enthusiasm to increase the quality of customer experience.
Qinox Tech has made partnership agreements with many industry leaders including PrimeXM.
Disclaimer: The content of this article is sponsored and does not represent the opinions of LeapRate