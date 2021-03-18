Menu

Qinox Tech teams up with OANDA to expand global currency rates data service

Institutional March 18, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


White label technology provider and consulting firm, Qinox Tech, has just announced that the company upgraded its global currency rates data service through a service agreement with OANDA, an FCA-regulated international broker and data provider.

According to the partnership agreement, Qinox Tech will provide currency solutions from OANDA.

White-label brokers and other service buyers using Qinox Tech’s services will benefit from this new data service directly from the company’s platforms.

Qinox Tech partners with OANDA for currency solutions
Share via

Huseyin Gursoz, the Chairman of the Board, stressed the importance of working with an experienced institution for increasing the promotion of reliable currency exchange data in financial services.

Huseyin Gursoz, commented:

As Qinox Tech, we work with OANDA for a high-quality data feed which is one of the sources of their leading position. Our mission to provide reliable and fast data in the foreign exchange industry is based on our goal to increase the service quality for our clients. One of the most important reasons why we have already reached brokers and financial institutions from 26 different countries is our enthusiasm to increase the quality of customer experience.

Qinox Tech has made partnership agreements with many industry leaders including PrimeXM.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is sponsored and does not represent the opinions of LeapRate

Related News

X
eToro confirms $10.4 billion SPAC mergerInstitutionalThe announcement stated that existing eToro equity holders will retaining 91% ownership following the merger with FinTech V. The board of the director…

Qinox Tech teams up with OANDA to expand global currency rates data service

0
Send this to a friend