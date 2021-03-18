Qinox Tech teams up with OANDA to expand global currency rates data service

White label technology provider and consulting firm, Qinox Tech, has just announced that the company upgraded its global currency rates data service through a service agreement with OANDA, an FCA-regulated international broker and data provider.

According to the partnership agreement, Qinox Tech will provide currency solutions from OANDA.

White-label brokers and other service buyers using Qinox Tech’s services will benefit from this new data service directly from the company’s platforms.