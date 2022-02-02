Playtech shareholder vote does not approve Aristocrat’s £2.7 billion bid

Not enough shareholder votes for Aristocrat’s £2.7 billion bid for Playtech
Gamins software company Playtech has announced that Aristocrat Leisure’s £2.7 billion ($3.7 billion) takeover bid was not approved by its shareholders.
At the latest Playtech shareholder meeting, 56% of the shareholders voted in favour of the deal, however, a minimum of 75% is needed for the decision to pass.
Playtech said in its official statement:
Earlier today, Playtech Plc convened the Court Meeting and General Meeting in connection with the recommended cash offer made by Bidco (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aristocrat).
The total votes in favour of the resolutions were 56.13% at the Court Meeting and 54.68% at the General Meeting, which were below the minimum threshold (75% of those shares voted) needed to approve the resolutions. Accordingly, the acquisition of Playtech by Bidco has been terminated and the Scheme has lapsed.