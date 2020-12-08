Pico adds Intel Capital as investor and completes $135 million investment round

Technology services provider for the global financial markets community Pico, announced it recently closed on a strategic investment with Intel Capital, Intel Corporation’s global investment organization. This new investment completes Pico’s $135M Series C investment round that will be used to further fuel Pico’s global growth and expansion plans.

Jarrod Yuster, Pico Chairman, Founder and Co-CEO commented:

We are honored and proud to have Intel Capital join as an investor and to reach this important funding milestone which is supporting our ongoing growth and global expansion. The strengthening of our balance sheet will continue to allow us to realize our differentiating strategy of investing in building the most globally comprehensive, robust, scalable and high-performance infrastructure in the financial services industry that meets clients current and future needs.

Over the past 24 months Pico has made improvements and investments in strengthening its platform and global reach which give clients a competitive edge in this unprecedented time with extreme volatility, peak message rates and exponential network traffic growth. The investments include increased capacity, resiliency and diversity of PicoNetTM, its global financial services network. In addition to introducing 100 Gigabit per second native bandwidth access underpinned by a pure optical backbone network, Corvil Analytics, Pico’s real-time and machine intelligence solution, is now enabled for 100Gb networks to monitor new higher throughput environments. The continued investments will also allow Pico to support its platform with automation tools for quicker and deterministic delivery with accuracy and oversight.

Joining Intel Capital’s list of portfolio companies further improves Pico’s growth trajectory with opportunities to build on its deep technology heritage to advance the capabilities that create new and differentiated value propositions for clients.