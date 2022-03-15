Pico appoints Stacie Swanstrom as Chief Product Officer

Pico, a technology, software, data and analytic services provider, today announced the appointment of Stacie Swanstrom as Chief Product Officer. This move further strengthens Pico’s executive team, as it continues to be well-positioned to deliver new products and drive scale and growth, the company detailed.
Jarrod Yuster, Chairman, Founder and CEO at Pico, said:
We are thrilled to add Stacie to our already tremendously talented executive team. Stacie brings a wealth of experience in numerous areas, including business development, executive leadership, and financial technology. Her background across the financial markets landscape will greatly benefit Pico’s mission to be the leading globally comprehensive provider of infrastructure, connectivity, data, software and analytics to the financial services industry.
A veteran in the industry, Swanstrom has a career in Nasdaq spanning 27years. While there, she served in a multitude of executive leadership roles such as Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Solutions as well as Global Head of Access Services, overseeing access to Nasdaq’s markets worldwide.
In 2019, Swanstrom became a consultant in the private sector, she also serves as an Advisor to Towson University’s College of Business and Economics.
Pico further detailed that this newly expanded team will provide new product innovation through the company’s ultra-low latency global network, PicoNetTM.
Earlier in January 2022, Pico acquired Redline Trading Solutions, trading and market data software solutions provider. This brings together Redline’s software with Pico’s infrastructure, connectivity, data and analytics to deliver a differentiated portfolio of greater value products across the technology stack for data and order execution.
Swanstrom commented:
Stacie Swanstrom
Pico’s growth and consistent record in setting the benchmark for technology services in financial markets is impressive, and I’m thrilled to join the team. The addition of Corvil’s unparalleled trading and enterprise analytics, as well as Redline’s high performance software for market data and order entry, complements and strengthens its globally comprehensive offering. As a former client of mine, I’ve seen how Pico is at the forefront of enabling global borderless trading, market access as well as the ability to get data from anywhere to anywhere. Pico is at an inflection point, poised for strong growth and we have an incredible opportunity to be the premier provider of global infrastructure, data and analytics to financial services firms. Together with the Product Management team, I look forward to driving innovation that further accelerates growth and helps realize Pico’s mission.
