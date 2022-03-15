Pico appoints Stacie Swanstrom as Chief Product Officer

Pico, a technology, software, data and analytic services provider, today announced the appointment of Stacie Swanstrom as Chief Product Officer. This move further strengthens Pico’s executive team, as it continues to be well-positioned to deliver new products and drive scale and growth, the company detailed.

Jarrod Yuster, Chairman, Founder and CEO at Pico, said:

We are thrilled to add Stacie to our already tremendously talented executive team. Stacie brings a wealth of experience in numerous areas, including business development, executive leadership, and financial technology. Her background across the financial markets landscape will greatly benefit Pico’s mission to be the leading globally comprehensive provider of infrastructure, connectivity, data, software and analytics to the financial services industry.

A veteran in the industry, Swanstrom has a career in Nasdaq spanning 27years. While there, she served in a multitude of executive leadership roles such as Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Solutions as well as Global Head of Access Services, overseeing access to Nasdaq’s markets worldwide.