Pico appoints industry veteran Brian Pomraning as Chief Revenue Officer

Executives November 25, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Pico, provider of technology services for the global financial markets community, has announced that Brian Pomraning joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).  In his new role at Pico, Pomraning will be responsible for developing, resourcing and executing on Pico’s sales strategy focused on delivering a superior client experience.

Jarrod Yuster, Pico Chairman, Founder and Co-CEO said:

I’m delighted to welcome Brian to Pico and further strengthen our leadership team.  Brian shares our vision to differentiate with a best-in-class client experience.  His deep understanding of capital markets trading and technology and long-standing client relationships will ensure we maintain high levels of client satisfaction. Brian is a highly adept senior executive with broad experience in managing global Product, Sales, Trading and Analytics businesses bringing stellar domain insight having also led JP Morgan’s Equities Execution business in EMEA.

20+-year capital markets veteran, with former roles at JP Morgan and ITG, Pomraning brings extensive experience in leading successful client-centric growth strategies on a global scale. His most recent role is Global Head of Product Management, Quantitative Research and Technology at Investment Technology Group.  Prior to ITG, Pomraning served as Managing Director and Head of Equities Execution Services at JP Morgan in EMEA.  He has also held Sales, Product Management and Technology leadership roles at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital.

Pico appoints industry veteran Brian Pomraning as Chief Revenue Officer
Brian Pomraning commented:

As a former Pico client, I appreciated having a dynamic and trusted partner who consistently added value through delivering leading technology solutions.  Since joining Pico, I continue to be impressed by the commitment of our teams in supporting our clients’ business with high-performance technology delivered quickly and accurately. Pico’s global comprehensive infrastructure, network connectivity and data, complemented by their world class Analytics capabilities, are differentiating and unrivaled throughout the capital markets ecosystem.  I look forward to working with the talented Pico team to enhance and grow our client relationships.

Pomraning will be part of Pico’s executive team and oversee its global sales function, ensuring current and future clients’ needs are met.  He will report to Jarrod Yuster. Pomraning will also build on the investments and efforts Pico has made in optimizing the client experience and providing client support throughout the engagement process.

To support its continued growth, Pico has made significant investments in technology, in the capacity and resilience of its global financial services network, PicoNetTM, and has expanded its global data center presence and cloud offering.

