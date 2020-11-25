Pico appoints industry veteran Brian Pomraning as Chief Revenue Officer

Pico, provider of technology services for the global financial markets community, has announced that Brian Pomraning joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role at Pico, Pomraning will be responsible for developing, resourcing and executing on Pico’s sales strategy focused on delivering a superior client experience.

Jarrod Yuster, Pico Chairman, Founder and Co-CEO said:

I’m delighted to welcome Brian to Pico and further strengthen our leadership team. Brian shares our vision to differentiate with a best-in-class client experience. His deep understanding of capital markets trading and technology and long-standing client relationships will ensure we maintain high levels of client satisfaction. Brian is a highly adept senior executive with broad experience in managing global Product, Sales, Trading and Analytics businesses bringing stellar domain insight having also led JP Morgan’s Equities Execution business in EMEA.

20+-year capital markets veteran, with former roles at JP Morgan and ITG, Pomraning brings extensive experience in leading successful client-centric growth strategies on a global scale. His most recent role is Global Head of Product Management, Quantitative Research and Technology at Investment Technology Group. Prior to ITG, Pomraning served as Managing Director and Head of Equities Execution Services at JP Morgan in EMEA. He has also held Sales, Product Management and Technology leadership roles at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital.