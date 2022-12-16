Pico partners with BSO to expand crypto offering

Pico, a technology, software, data and analytic services provider, has revealed the expansion of its strategic partnership with infrastructure and connectivity provider BSO.
With the expansion in their collaboration, Pico aims to offer clients access to global crypto exchanges through the combination of BSO’s Crypto Connect service and PicoNet.
Jarrod Yuster, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Pico, commented:
Adding BSO’s Crypto Connect service onto PicoNet instantly gives our clients access to over 35 leading global crypto exchanges augmenting our extensive network of more than 300 venues across equities, derivatives, foreign exchange and fixed income markets. There has been substantial demand by clients across segments to leverage PicoNet for turnkey access to major crypto venues, particularly in Asia, and we are pleased to expand our strong relationship with BSO to bring this solution to our clients.