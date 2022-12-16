Pico partners with BSO to expand crypto offering

Steffy Bogdanova
December 16, 2022 10:48 am

Pico, a technology, software, data and analytic services provider, has revealed the expansion of its strategic partnership with infrastructure and connectivity provider BSO.

With the expansion in their collaboration, Pico aims to offer clients access to global crypto exchanges through the combination of BSO’s Crypto Connect service and PicoNet.

Jarrod Yuster, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Pico, commented:

Adding BSO’s Crypto Connect service onto PicoNet instantly gives our clients access to over 35 leading global crypto exchanges augmenting our extensive network of more than 300 venues across equities, derivatives, foreign exchange and fixed income markets. There has been substantial demand by clients across segments to leverage PicoNet for turnkey access to major crypto venues, particularly in Asia, and we are pleased to expand our strong relationship with BSO to bring this solution to our clients.

Under the new partnership agreement, Pico will extend its network to offer its clients access to BSO’s Crypto Connect.PicoNet clients will be able to use Crypto Connect’s global, low-latency, cloud-to-cloud connections into more than 35 major crypto exchanges.

Michael Ourabah, Chief Executive Officer, BSO, said:

BSO has always prided itself on delivering the mission-critical infrastructure that financial firms rely on to actively engage in capital markets. We are extremely pleased to partner with Pico to deliver our innovative Crypto Connect solution to asset managers, trading firms and other TradFi participants seeking to participate in crypto and digital asset trading.

