Panxora joins Koine’s digital post-trade ecosystem

London-based post-trade custody and settlement platform for institutions Koine and crypto treasury management service Panxora have collaborated to provide their mutual clients with services designed to cut down risks associated with holding cryptocurrencies for the growing numbers of institutions investing in digital assets.

Panxora’s model aims to support Koine’s institutional client base. It hedges against cryptocurrency volatility while allowing clients to maintain control over their digital asset portfolio as they are held in their own Koine custodial account.

The service provided by Panxora works similarly to classic segregated managed account and operates with liquid cryptocurrency exchanges in partnership with Koine’s post-trade settlement solution, designed to minimise credit and counterparty exposure.