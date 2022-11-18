LMAX Group expands APAC infrastructure with its matching engine in Singapore

Оperator of institutional exchanges for trading FX and digital assets, LMAX Group, today revealed that it is expanding its global technology infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region following the launch of a matching engine in the Equinix IBX Data Centre in Singapore (SG1).
The SG1 centre, which is the fourth matching engine run by LMAX Group, was launched earlier this year. Since it went live, the Data Centre in Singapore, has gained significant traction locally among institutional customers, including banks, proprietary trading firms, brokerages and asset managers.
According to the official press release, LAMAX, who is currently offering spot FX trading in SG1, plans to bring its global trading capabilities to the region through an expanded range of products.
Quentin Miller, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, at LMAX Group, said:
Our Singapore matching engine brings us closer to clients in the region and since launch we have seen 3x growth in our FX trading volumes month on month. We are excited by the opportunities that lie ahead and are focused on building our presence in APAC, delivering a competitive range of products and services to meet the increasing needs of institutions locally.
LMAX Group expanded its presence in the Asia Pacific region in 2014 when it launched its Tokyo matching engine, TY3, and opened its regional hub in Singapore in June 2015. The Group said that it sees enhance market access to regional institutional liquidity by establishing an Asia Pacific corridor between its twin hubs (TY3 and SG1).
David Mercer, CEO of LMAX Group, commented:
We have seen considerable growth in trading volumes in our TY3- based exchange, with increasing participation from both global and local financial institutions. Over time, we aim to establish a unique multi-asset liquidity offering for the region, combining our capabilities, distribution and infrastructure across both Japan and Singapore to benefit our global customer base.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.