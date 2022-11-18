LMAX Group expands APAC infrastructure with its matching engine in Singapore

Оperator of institutional exchanges for trading FX and digital assets, LMAX Group, today revealed that it is expanding its global technology infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region following the launch of a matching engine in the Equinix IBX Data Centre in Singapore (SG1).

The SG1 centre, which is the fourth matching engine run by LMAX Group, was launched earlier this year. Since it went live, the Data Centre in Singapore, has gained significant traction locally among institutional customers, including banks, proprietary trading firms, brokerages and asset managers.

According to the official press release, LAMAX, who is currently offering spot FX trading in SG1, plans to bring its global trading capabilities to the region through an expanded range of products.