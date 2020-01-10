LiquidityBook announces two key hires in its London office

LiquidityBook, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based provider of buy- and sell-side trading solutions, has announced two new London-based hires for its EMEA Client Service Team. James Pearson and Abdullah Al Nasiri will be joining the team, respectively as a Technical Implementation Analyst and a Client Services Analyst.

Pearson will be responsible for onboarding projects, and will be working closely with internal developers and external clients. Al Nasiri will be taking care of the client support group.

Prior to LiquidityBook, Pearson worked for Schneider Trading Associates, where he most recently served as Head of IT. He started his career at RBS and holds a degree in computer studies and software development from South Essex College.

Al Nasiri joins LiquidityBook from Fidessa, where he was as a Technical Support Analyst. He is a graduate of Queen Mary University of London, holding a degree in computer science.

Sean Sullivan, Chief Revenue Officer at LiquidityBook, commented on the news: