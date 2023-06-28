LiquidityBook establishes integration with ICE ETF Hub to streamline ETF primary market and portfolio management processes

Global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), today announced that LiquidityBook’s Order and Execution Management System (OEMS), LBX, has been integrated with the ICE ETF Hub. The integration will allow the company to offer access to the ETF primary market, where new ETF shares are created and redeemed.

The LBX suite has integrated with ICE ETF Hub’s FIX API, enabling seamless connectivity for third-party platforms and ETF market participants to efficiently manage their creation and redemption orders on the ICE ETF Hub platform. LBX users can now receive real-time updates on ETF creations and redemptions, empowering them to effectively oversee portfolio and trade management within the OEMS.