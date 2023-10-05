LiquidityBook launches new LBX Suite, and announces Messer acquisition

LiquidityBook has officially released the next generation of its Portfolio Management and Accounting System, LBX PMS 2.0, and confirmed the acquisition of fintech company Messer Financial Software, Limited.

On Tuesday, LiquidityBook officially rolled out its newly enhanced trading tech platform with various in-demand functionalities. B2B clients can now access new workflows for LBX Sell-Side and LBX Buy-Side products and dig into useful features such as shadow Net Asset Value (NAV) capabilities.

Portfolio management has been LiquityBook’s forte for almost two decades since its establishment in 2005. The LBX Suite has been improved and expanded, and the 2.0 release takes things to the next level. Liquidity Book General Manager Jonathan Cross said its client list of startup hedge funds, software vendors and broker-dealers will now be able to access high-quality financial automation to manage key assets.

Cross noted:

With this newly enhanced and expanded set of capabilities, our clients can own their data at the source, running full shadow NAV, reconciliation and other processes that asset allocators expect of them.

It’s no coincidence that LiquidityBook announced the acquisition of Messer Financial Software on the same day; the “state-of-the-art” fintech systems provider was integral to the late development of the new LBX Suite.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

Bryan Messer, the founder of the newly integrated firm, said the two companies have already been working together for more than a year. He said integration was “straightforward” due to the API-first model both LiqudityBook and Messer follow. LiquidityBook will continue developing its popular cloud-native buy and sell-side trading solutions for leading industry players globally.