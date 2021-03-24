Sumit Kumar appointed LiquidityBook Senior FIX Specialist

LiquidityBook has announced the appointment of Sumit Kumar as Senior FIX Specialist. The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), which provides buy and sell-side trading solutions, will see Kumar join the business team, which is based in its London office. Kumar will play a key role in improving clients’ experience for LiquidityBook clients.

Established in 2005, LiquidityBook powers the workflows of several buy-and-sell firms on a global basis. The firm has seen significant growth over the past year, welcoming 30 additional broker-dealer partners to its managed global FIX network, LBX connect. This was an increase of 38% compared to 2019, while revenues were reported to have increased by 34% on a year-over-year basis.

LiquidityBook Chief Revenue Officer Sean Sullivan said: