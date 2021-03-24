Sumit Kumar appointed LiquidityBook Senior FIX Specialist

LiquidityBook has announced the appointment of Sumit Kumar as Senior FIX Specialist. The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), which provides buy and sell-side trading solutions, will see Kumar join the business team, which is based in its London office. Kumar will play a key role in improving clients’ experience for LiquidityBook clients.
Established in 2005, LiquidityBook powers the workflows of several buy-and-sell firms on a global basis. The firm has seen significant growth over the past year, welcoming 30 additional broker-dealer partners to its managed global FIX network, LBX connect. This was an increase of 38% compared to 2019, while revenues were reported to have increased by 34% on a year-over-year basis.
LiquidityBook Chief Revenue Officer Sean Sullivan said:
As the number of firms that work with us specifically to take advantage of advancements in FIX trading strategies increases, adding talent to ensure a well-integrated OMS offering and a seamless onboarding process has become a top priority.
Kumar has most recently held leading positions at Refinitiv, including Global Head of FIX Onboarding for the Redi EMS, managing a global team that operated on a 24/7 basis. He also gained invaluable experience throughout his time within Goldman Sach’s electronic trading division and his early career experience at the likes of Indus Valley Partners and CLSA.
Sean Sullivan added:
Sumit is one of the most knowledgeable professionals in the FIX space, bringing vast project management experience and success at every stop on his resume. We are thrilled to have him on the team and know he will enable us to continue providing the level of service clients have come to expect from LiquidityBook as we further scale the business and develop new offerings.
Sumit Kumar said:
Over the course of my career, I’ve learned that there’s nothing more gratifying than helping clients solve complex problems. Ultimately, a firm’s solutions are only as good as clients’ ability to access them, and I look forward to helping clients start leveraging the LBX suite with ease and efficiency.
Kumar will cover a vast range of areas to ensure customer satisfaction, from the onboarding process, to day-to-day connectivity. Kumar will collaborate with external clients and internal developers to work towards more comprehensive processes to reflect LiquidityBook’s rising client base adoption of the newest FIX-based trading tools.