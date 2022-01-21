JKO withdraws acquisition offer for Playtech

Playtech today revealed that JKO Play Limited does not plan to make a bid for the acquisition of the gaming software company.

JKO expressed interest in the acquisition of Playtech in November last year when it sent preliminary inquiry, seeking access to certain due diligence information to explore the terms of a possible offer.

Australian gambling equipment maker, Aristocrat Leisure Limited, had already made a £2.7 billion acquisition offer prior to this.

Gopher Investments, the largest Playtech shareholder and recent buyer of Finalto, also made an offer to acquire Playtech which was withdrawn in November 2021.